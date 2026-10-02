Beer City Brewers Fest returns to Calder Plaza with pro-am brewing competition

Beer City USA is raising a glass as the annual Beer City Brewers Fest takes over Calder Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 3. Over 20 breweries from the Grand Rapids area are taking part in the festival. Admission is free and the event is open to all ages.

The centerpiece is the Beer City Pro-Am. Each year, professional brewers team up with amateur homebrewers to create an original beer for the competition. This year's entries include Belgian Sunset, King Crimson, Krushable and Let Them Drink Cake. Each beer is available at its participating brewery, and fans can vote for their favorites online through the Beer City Brewsader app.

Tastings are $3 for 3-ounce pours for guests 21 or older. Around 7 p.m., organizers will announce two winners: a juried award and a people's choice award. Last year, Big Lake Brewing and homebrewer Paul Arends took first place with their Painkiller IPA.

Beyond the beer, the festival features live music, food trucks, an artisan market, and more. The fest, which runs from 3 - 8 p.m., is organized by the Beer City Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that promotes the craft beverage industry in the Grand Rapids area.

For the full list of participating breweries and more details, visit beercityguild.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok