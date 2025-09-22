Beer City Bites: Fall releases from Founders Brewing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Today is the autumnal equinox, and Founders Brewing is in full swing for their seasonal menu items making a return this year!

Michelle sat down with Founders Executive Chef Pete Englehardt and Head Brewer Jeremy Kosmicki to learn more about what to expect this year, from the signature Oktoberfest and Harvest Ale, to Portal, Mortal Bloom, and Rubaeus! The fan-favorite Blushing Monk Salad is also returning to the menu.

Additionally, Founders will host their annual Harvest Party on September 26 through 28 at their taproom in downtown Grand Rapids. The event is family-friendly and will feature a wide variety of beer selections including food offerings. Live music will also be available and the event is free to attend, although a $5 donation is suggested if you attend Saturday.

Visit foundersbrewing.com for more information.

Don't forget to present your voucher for a free appetizer at Founders' Taproom with a $15 purchase!

