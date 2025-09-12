Beer City Bites: Fall events and beer releases from Founders Brewing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fall is one of the best times of year for beer lovers, whether people are brought together in Founders' taproom, watching football, or sitting around a campfire.

Michelle sat down with Founders Executive Chef Pete Englehardt and Head Brewer Jeremy Kosmicki to learn more about what's on tap (literally and figuratively!) at Founders this fall!

The company's Oktoberfest beer and Harvest Ale are returning to the menu and store shelves. The brewhouse receives thousands of pounds of fresh wet hop cones from local farmers, where Founders then brews to create the Harvest Ale. It is a bright IPA with notes of pine, melon, and citrus - a unique twist compared to the pumpkin notes commonly associated with the season.

Oktoberfest is a classic beer that is brewed with malts and hops imported from Germany. Topped off with a lager yeast, the beer contains all the malt and touch of sweetness, making it one of the more popular choices to indulge in this season.

Besides beer, Founders will host their annual Harvest Party on September 26 through 28 at their taproom in downtown Grand Rapids. A wide variety of beer selections as well as special food offerings will be available, as well as live music. The event is family-friendly and free to attend, although a $5 donation is suggested if you attend Saturday.

Visit foundersbrewing.com for more information.

