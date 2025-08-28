Beer City Bites: Fall bites and brews from Founders Brewing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Founders Brewing may have launched their signature Oktoberfest late July, but that only scratches the surface of what to expect on the menu this fall, including the return of some fan favorites!

Michelle joined Founders Executive Chef Pete Englehardt in the Founders kitchen to learn more!

Returning to Founders' menu this fall is their Beer Cheese Dip. The iconic dish uses two of Founders' beers: Centennial and Red's Rye direct from the taproom.

Another popular menu item, the Blushing Monk Salad, is back on the menu for the season. It features a vinaigrette made with Founders' Rubeaus Beer.

Founders also features slow-roasted pork infused with their Solid Gold lager as well as their pulled pork sliders (which can also be made at home!)

Founders also has a partnering with the University of Michigan, featuring MI P1lsner and All Day IPA in the Big House during home games this football season!

There's a lot to look forward to this season, and you can always visit foundersbrewing.com for more information.

Don't forget to present your voucher for a free appetizer at Founders' Taproom with a $15 purchase!

