Bee Brave 5K returns for 18th year

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and since its recognition as an awareness month in the 1980s, discussions have been raised, more screenings have been sought after, and advancements in technology have provided early detection and advanced treatment. The death rate from breast cancer has dropped by 44% in the United States since 1989.

While the news appears to be heading into a positive direction, research is still critical to ensure that survivors thrive, and local events have helped to lend a hand in research, including the Bee Brave 5K. Now in its 18th year, the annual run and walk has raised over $1 million in breast cancer research at Van Andel Institute. This year's race will be Saturday, October 4 at Shagbark Farms, located at 7525 Alaska Avenue in Caledonia.

The event will last from 8:30 A.M. to 11 A.M., and registration is $40. Every registration and donor donation goes back to the Van Andel Institute, allowing them to further breast cancer research.

The 5K run is a timed event, while the walk is not timed. A virtual option is also available. The race is family friendly, and strollers and well-behaved leashed dogs are also welcome.

Creator of Bee Brave Pat Ringnalda and race director Chris Bartnick visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit beebrave.com for more information and to sign up for a spot!

