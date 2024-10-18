Beacon Hill showcases food they're making for International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

The International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, taking place in Grand Rapids' DeVos Place, showcases some of the best libations around paired with some of the finest food from local restaurants. However, not everyone is from a restaurant, one of those booths is hosted by a retirement community, Beacon Hill.

Luke Theaker, Executive Chef of Beacon Hill, showcases the menu they're bringing to the event:



4-H Posole: Beacon Hill 4-H-raised pigs slow-cooked in green salsa verde stew with traditional accompaniments.

Fall Garden Spaetzle: Crispy pan-fried spaetzle with garden fall vegetables.

Beef Crostini: Roasted, shaved and chilled prime rib marinated in garden herb pesto and served on toasted Field & Fire bread with tomato-chili jam.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Whoopie Pie: Chili chocolate cake sandwich with cinnamon milk chocolate buttercream.

The festival has established itself as Michigan’s annual tasting event, measured by more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world, along with creations from the area’s finest restaurants.

New this year, a Cheers For Charity event will benefit Hospice of Michigan on Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. The Cheers for Charity VIP Night will be an elegant evening featuring a curated group of the finest food, wine, and beer, giving guests a taste of what’s to come during the public Festival days.

The International Wine, Beer & Food Festival will take place November 21-23 at DeVos Place. The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival opens to the General Public on Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 2-9 p.m.

“Cheers for Charity” tickets are $150 per person. General Admission tickets, for Friday and Saturday, are $25 per person, per day. Tasting tickets are available for 50 cents each, redeemable for food and beverages.

Purchase tickets and see a complete vendor list at GRWineFestival.com.

