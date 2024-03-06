Be entertained at the SILVA Variety Show on March 7

It's a wacky, wild, slightly irreverent show that truly promises something for everyone. The Variety Show presented by SILVA will be taking place on March 7.

The Vaudevillian show puts the spotlight on local talent featuring acts like stand-up comedy, drag, burlesque, live music, magicians, sketch comedy, and more.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for a pre-show party. ArtPrize winner and artist Chris LaPorte will be doing free caricatures.

Then the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10.

