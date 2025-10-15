Be amazed and amused at the Wealthy Theatre this fall

Trino has been performing magic across West Michigan for over a decade, including television appearances such as Masters of Illusion. His popular "Amaze and Amuse" shows at the Wealthy Theatre are gearing up for a festive fall, with show dates scheduled for October 18, November 15, and a family-friendly show on December 20.

October's show features sleight of hand magician Tyler Grey, and November's show will feature comedy magician Matt Stanley.

Each Amaze and Amuse show features two performances at two different times - either 6 P.M. or 8 P.M., with doors opening at 5:30 or 7:30 P.M. The shows are recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets are $33 with VIP tickets priced at $44. VIP tickets include a seat within the first two rows and a gift.

Trino returned to the Mix to discuss the shows and perform a spooky magic trick!

Visit trinomagic.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

