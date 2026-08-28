"Battleground Midterms" Debuts on FOX17's 'The Spot' Ahead of Critical Michigan Races

A new political show is heading to FOX 17 ahead of a critical midterm election season, with control of Congress and Michigan's governor's race all on the line.

"Battleground Midterms" is hosted by S.E. Cupp, a CNN political commentator and nationally syndicated columnist, and Bill Anderson, executive producer and anchor of special projects for FOX 29 in Philadelphia. The two joined FOX 17's Morning Mix via video call to preview the new series.

Cupp and Anderson say Michigan will be a key focus area for the show this election cycle. Beyond the state's competitive Senate and gubernatorial races, they say several important Michigan House races are also on their radar, along with statewide issues like affordability, data centers, and the ongoing trade dispute with Canada — all factors they expect to shape how Michigan voters approach the Senate race in particular.

The hosts say the show is designed to be interactive, with viewers able to weigh in through a live chat, social media, and a livestream in real time, rather than just watching from the sidelines. Cupp and Anderson say they plan to rely heavily on local reporters and direct conversations with voters, rather than centering coverage in a Washington, D.C. newsroom.

The hosts also addressed ongoing skepticism about political polling, saying they intend to treat polls as a snapshot in time rather than a predictor of outcomes, citing frustration from viewers in states like Michigan and Wisconsin where recent polls have missed the mark.

"Battleground Midterms" premieres September 14 on FOX 17's second channel, The Spot, airing weeknights at 10 p.m. A live, interactive hourlong stream also airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on YouTube.

For those looking for the new channel, click here.

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