Battle Creek Caribbean Festival returns for tenth year

The festivities will take place Friday, August 16 from 6 P.M. to 11 P.M. at the Base Bar & Grill in Springfield
The Battle Creek Caribbean Festival is back for a tenth year, celebrating the rich and vast culture across the Caribbean islands. This year, the celebrations will take place at the Base Bar and Grill in Springfield, just west of Battle Creek on August 16.

Open to all ages, the event will run from 6 P.M. to 11 P.M., featuring live music from King Mellowman, Roots Vibration, and DJ Assane. Hurricane Reggae Band will headline the musical lineup.An afterparty will continue until 1 A.M. August 17.

In addition to vibrant music, cuisine and handmade crafts and vendors will be present.

General admission tickets start at $10, and entry is not guaranteed at the door. VIP tables are $80 for a party of four, or $125 for a party of six.

West Michigan Jewels of Africa LLC owner Jewellynne Richardson sat down with Todd to discuss the event while bringing a taste of music!

