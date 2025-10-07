Bargain or Bust: Pull Start Fire Grill!

The makers of the Pull Start Fire — a fire starter that lights wood with the simple tug of a string — are back with a new invention: the Pull Start Fire Grill. The portable charcoal grill promises to be hot and ready to cook in just five minutes. But does it live up to the hype? FOX 17 Morning Mix executive producer, Lindsay Poppen, put it to the test.

Setting Up

The grill comes wrapped in foil packaging and includes its own charcoal. Setup is simple: remove the wrapping, secure the metal stands to protect the surface below, and locate the red pull string. With a quick tug, the fire starter technology kicks in, and the grill begins heating almost instantly.

Within minutes, the grill was too hot to hover a hand over — exactly as advertised.

Putting It to the Test

To avoid cross-contamination, the first test was with vegetable skewers. The compact grill fits about eight skewers comfortably. In 10 minutes, the vegetables were cooked through and ready to eat.

Next came hot dogs — and the team learned an important lesson: never leave the Pull Start Fire Grill unattended. In just a couple of minutes, the entire pack of hot dogs went from raw to charred. While they were still fully cooked, the lack of space between the charcoal and the grill grate means hot dogs need close attention.

Finally, burgers hit the grill. Due to the grill’s small size, only two patties were cooked at a time, but it could hold up to four with some maneuvering. The burgers cooked evenly, were ready in about 15 minutes, and turned out to be the clear favorite.

Verdict

After more than an hour of cooking, the grill remained hot and smoking, easily living up to the three-hour burn time promised on the box.

The Pull Start Fire Grill isn’t without limitations. Its compact size means it won’t feed a large group at once, and hot dogs cook too close to the flame for comfort. But for campers, tailgaters, or anyone who wants a hassle-free alternative to traditional charcoal grilling, it’s a convenient and portable option.

The grills are sold in a two-pack for about $50. For its ease of use, portability, and reliability, the Pull Start Fire Grill has received the rating of "Bargain!"

This article was written with assistance from ChatGPT, based on an original script created by Lindsay Poppen.

