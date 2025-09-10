BAMF Health hosting community events for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a disease in which one in eight men will be diagnosed with in their lifetime. Of those one in eight, six in ten diagnoses are men over the age of 65.

BAMF Health has been leading in diagnosis, imaging, and treatment for prostate cancer, now featuring radiopharmaceutical treatment in addition to molecular imaging and therapy. By having awareness and access to the latest developments in cancer research and treatment, this ensures prostate cancer patients receive optimal care as they navigate the next steps of their diagnosis and treatment.

Throughout the month of September, BAMF Health team members are committing to walk 108 miles individually or in teams to raise awareness for the one in eight men.

They are extending the invitation to the community by hosting three community walks on September 11, 18, and 25, encouraging others to walk 108 miles. The walks will begin at 4 P.M. at BAMF Health's location at 109 Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. The walks will be a little over three miles long and end back at the medical facility.

There is BAMF branded merchandise available for purchase to wear during the walks as well, and all merchandise proceeds will benefit the Foundation for Medical Advancement and Breakthroughs.

BAMF Health Medical Director Dr. Brandon Mancini visited the Morning Mix to discuss the walk.

Visit bamfhealth.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

