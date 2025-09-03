Back-to-school psychosis awareness from Michigan Minds

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Psychosis is a type of mental health challenge that is characterized by changes in thinking, emotions, and sensory perception. Three out of every 100 individuals will experience psychosis at some point in their lifetime, most frequently occurring in young adulthood.

Michigan Minds is a resource hub for people ages 15 to 35 experiencing early psychosis, ensuring that quality information, care, and networking is made to people and their families across the state.

With the start of a new school year underway, stress can increase the likelihood and severity of psychosis. For college students, academic pressure and social changes can exacerbate symptoms, as well as lack of sleep and substance use. Even if it is a positive type of stress, symptoms can still exist.

The definition of psychosis is a range of experiences that are relative to changes in how we process and interpret information. This can manifest in changes in sight and sound or having difficulty processing information. Specific patterns range depending on the individual, and may begin with difficulty in academic performance, leading to social withdrawal and isolation. A more advanced symptom of psychosis would include hallucinations or delusions.

Early detection is important, because it can lead to early treatment. Michigan Minds can connect individuals and families to individual resiliency training, peer and family peer support, educational opportunities, or medication management as needed. They offer their services regardless of individual insurance or ability to pay.

Chadwick Sutton, Peer Support Specialist for Network 180, and Dr. Eric D. Achtyes, Professor and Chair, of Western Michigan University's Department of Psychiatry, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the subject.

Visit michiganminds.org for more information, or Email them at hello@michiganminds.org.

