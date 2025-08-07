Back to school prep with MomHint's Sherri French

August is time to stock up and get your kids prepared for back to school! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French visited the Morning Mix with these great ideas for kids of all ages heading back to school.

Plum Paper

Ultimate School Planner - starting at $58.95



Finally, a planner that fits your whole schedule: this is the only customizable planner on the market designed to support a full nine-class schedule.

It's perfect for students managing heavy course loads or teachers balancing multiple subjects. Most planners only offer room for seven!

Whether you're tracking school, extracurriculars, or personal projects, the Ultimate School Planner covers it all.

Built Your Way with over 75 custom options: with more than 75 layout combinations, this is Plum Paper’s most flexible planner yet.

You can personalize your weekly pages with habit trackers, checklists, notes, and more — all in a clean, easy-to-carry 8.5x11 format.

It’s powerful enough for teachers, streamlined enough for students, and made to fit your unique routine.

Visit www.plumpaper.com to shop online

Use the code MOMHINT15 for 15% from August 6 to August 15, 2025

Cirkul

12oz plastic bottle and Wild Splash flavors (for ages 4-7) - $44.63

22oz Plastic Bottle with LifeSips and Squeeze lemonade (for ages 8-13) - $44.63

22oz Stainless Steel Cirkul Blue Bottle with LifeSips and FitSips (for ages 14+) - $57.38



Parents want their kids to stay hydrated throughout the school day without sugar or artificial colors, making Cirkul a must-have for back-to-school shopping lists.

Cirkul provides a unique solution to make hydrating easy, with an adjustable dial to personalize beverages with flavors kids love (150+ options!).

Everyone is on the move once the school year starts.

Students, teachers and parents alike can all benefit from Cirkul - the portable, customizable solution to staying hydrated wherever the day takes you.

With each Sip cartridge containing the equivalent amount of flavor to six 20oz. conventional bottled beverages and offering 150+ flavors that last all day, Cirkul delivers greater value for consumers – particularly important for college kids always on the go and on a budget.

Visit https://drinkcirkul.com/ to shop online

Herschel Supply

Kaslo Backpack - $130 (20L), $150 (30L)

Heritage™ Kids Backpack - $45

Little America™ Mid Backpack - $120

Pop Quiz Lunch Box Little Herschel - $35

Settlement Pencil Case Little Herschel – starting at $22



Kaslo Backpack: A part of Herschel's tech division, this backpack is designed with a sleek, modern look and smart compartments that keep tech gear and school supplies perfectly organized. It’s stylish, durable, and built for busy days on the go.

Heritage™ Kids Backpack: fun-sized, school-ready staple with playful prints and a comfortable fit, made for ages 3 -7 years old. It’s durable, lightweight, and perfect for carrying everyday essentials in style.

Little America™ Mid Backpack: combines classic mountaineering style with modern function, featuring a padded laptop sleeve and contoured straps—perfect for students who want comfort and style in one.

Pop Quiz Lunch Box Little Herschel: the perfect back-to-school companion for little ones, with insulated lining to keep lunches fresh and a playful design they’ll love to carry.

Settlement Pencil Case Little Herschel: a compact and colorful way for kids to keep their school supplies organized, with just enough space for all their classroom essentials.

Visit www.herschel.com to shop online

Pottery Barn Teen

Kendra Scott Gem Mosaic Shower Caddy - $39

LoveShackFancy PopUp Hamper - $49



The Kendra Scott Gem Mosaic Shower Caddy blends vibrant gemstone-inspired design with practical organization. Offering roomy, mesh-lined pockets perfect for shampoo, conditioner, and toiletries. Made from recycled polyester, it’s stylish, sustainable, and designed to simplify every student’s bathroom routine.

The LoveShackFancy PopUp Hamper brings a dreamy, floral-chic style to laundry day. Adding an iconic LoveShackFancy print to your dorm space. Crafted from recycled polyester, it features an elastic drawstring top, built-in straps for easy carrying, and folds flat for convenient storage.

Visit www.pbteen.com on in-store at Pottery Barn

Crayola

Vote for your Favorite Color themed packs:

24 ct crayons 10 ct Classic Markers Broadline and Fineline 12 ct Colored Pencils

24ct Crayons Bulk Pack



Color has such incredible power to connect us to our emotions and memories, which is why this Back to School, Crayola is asking consumers around the world to vote for their FAVORITE colors.

Participants can cast their votes from now until Sept. 30 by visiting www.crayola.com/votenow or scan QR codes on the back of Crayola "What's Your Favorite Color" Back to School products—24-count crayons, 12-count colored pencils, and 10-count broad and fine line markers.

Also, to show kindness and support teachers this Back to School season, Crayola now offers 24 ct crayons, a top item on school lists, as a bulk pack with 24 crayon packs inside.

Available at retailers nationwide

To find details on your back to school must-haves, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok