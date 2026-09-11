Baby Steps 5K Brings Kalamazoo Families Together to Honor Babies Lost Too Soon

For families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss, grief can feel not only overwhelming but isolating as well. The Baby Steps 5K Run/Walk, returning to Spring Valley Park on Saturday, September 26, aims to change that by giving West Michigan families a space to gather, remember their babies, and support one another.

The race is organized by Forever Loved, a committee formed to improve perinatal bereavement care across the region. Kristen Biehl, founder of Amos' Anchors, is one of those on the committee. She started her organization after losing her son, Amos, at 18 weeks gestation in 2018.

Biehl said the idea for Amos' Anchors came directly out of her own hospital experience. After her loss, she was handed printed resource materials from the hospital that were outdated and contained spelling and grammar errors. To her, it felt as if no-one cared enough to update the information she was given.

She noted that hospital staff are often overworked and juggling multiple responsibilities, which can mean resource materials fall out of date.

A couple of years ago, Biehl connected with two other women who were organizing a memorial race in Kalamazoo, and together they formed Forever Loved, bringing the Baby Steps 5K to life.

The race is family-friendly, and organizers say that's intentional. Children are welcome, whether or not a family is bringing siblings of a baby who was lost.

"It is a family-friendly event, and that's kind of our purpose here — that you are allowed to come as you are, whether you have children or not," Biehl said. "It's a place for your whole family to make space for their grief, to honor the baby that you've lost. It's a great way to model healthy grieving for children."

While the race is timed, with medals awarded to the top three men's and women's finishers, Biehl said the competition isn't really the point.

"Some people come specifically in honor of the baby that they've lost, to gather in community, which is I think the most important part," she said. "But other people come because they want to make sure that they're supporting these organizations that supported them."

Proceeds from this year's race will benefit four organizations: the Star Legacy Foundation, Amos' Anchors, Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, and the TEARS Foundation.

The race takes place Saturday, September 26 at Spring Valley Park, 2606 Mt. Olivet Rd. in Kalamazoo, with bib pick-up and on-site registration at 8:30 a.m., the race beginning at 10 a.m., and a Ceremony of Remembrance at 11:15 a.m. Registration costs $35 for adults and $10 for ages 0 to 17, with a $25 virtual option also available, and can be completed at runsignup.com.

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