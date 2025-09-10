B The One For Someone: Vonnie Woodrick

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee...

The Fox 17 Morning Mix has partnered with Biggby Coffee and i understand love heals to recognize individuals making a meaningful impact in the world of mental health through the "B The One For Someone" campaign.

For September, we're recognizing Vonnie Woodrick, founder of i understand love heals.

Normally, Vonnie is the one receiving our B The One For Someone nominations, but she has received an overwhelming amount of nominations from the community this month - and for good reason.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and while i understand's mission towards providing compassion and understanding to those affected by suicide or brain health illness operates year-round, the organization is gearing up for their "B the One Run" on October 5 at Millennium Park from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are still available, and registration will remain at $35 until a price increase September 20.

Watch the interview to learn more about the run. To nominate someone for "B The One For Someone," email Vonnie at info@iunderstandloveheals.org.

