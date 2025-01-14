B the One for Someone: iUnderstand and Biggby Coffee partner for mental health conversations

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Raising Awareness for suicide prevention and mental health is what iunderstand love heals is all about. They want to encourage you to "B The One" to offer support for those who might be struggling, as part of their partnership with Biggby Coffee.

Biggby and iunderstand know that deep conversations can easily start with a cup of coffee, allowing you to "Be the One for Someone" during a difficult time in their life. Vonnie Woodrick, founder of iunderstand, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain the partnership with Biggby, and how they've been a huge community partner in spreading awareness of mental health resources around West Michigan.

To learn more, visit iunderstandloveheals.org.

