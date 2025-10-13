B The One For Someone: Erin Kuiphof

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee...

The Fox 17 Morning Mix has partnered with Biggby Coffee and i understand love heals to recognize individuals making a meaningful impact in the world of mental health through the "B The One For Someone" campaign.

For October, we're recognizing Erin Kuiphof, volunteer for i understand love heals.

Erin is a longtime volunteer for i understand, attending many of their events and spreading positivity to the community. She is the very first Ambassador for the organization, where she will continue to carry i understand's message into the community, as well as mentor other volunteers.

Erin and i understand Founder Vonnie Woodrick visited the Morning Mix to talk about ways the community can volunteer with i understand love heals.

To nominate someone for "B The One For Someone," email Vonnie at info@iunderstandloveheals.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok