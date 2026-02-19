B The One: Charles Solano

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

For February, we are recognizing franchisee Charles Solano, who owns five BIGGBY Coffee locations in the Battle Creek area.

Charles' story is a full-circle moment, as he was a student at Michigan State studying in store #1 before Beaners became BIGGBY. His team has supported many organizations in Battle Creek, echoing BIGGBY's values in caring for community.

Charles sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about what it means to B The One!

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

