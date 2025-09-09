B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in September!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Pumpkin lineup is here!

We all know what fall means for coffee...Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Biggby! There's more to the lineup - there's a White Pumpkin Latte, Chumpkin Tea Latte, and Sweet Foam Pumpkin Cold Brew!

Maple Burbon Pecan lineup

New this year is a flavor lineup that indulges in the cozy embrace of maple syrup, notes of oak barrel bourbon, and nutty crunch of toasted pecans!

The Maple Bourbon Pecan Latte, Sweet Foam Maple Bourbon Cold Brew, or Maple Bourbon Biggby Blast are sure to satisfy!

Fall favorites returning

Just in time for sweater weather, the Caramel Apple Cider is back on the menu! It's warm, cozy, and caffeine-free. The taste of autumn in a cup!

And we're not done with maple yet! The Maple Waffle Sandwich is also back! It is a golden Belgian-style waffle with real maple syrup, sugar pearls, and your choice of sausage, egg, and cheddar. A bacon, egg, and cheddar option is available, too!

Plus, every Friday this season, celebrate with Biggby during their "Day & Night DeLights", where any 20 ounce drink - hot, iced, or frozen - is only $5.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

