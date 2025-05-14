B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in May

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at Biggby Coffee!

Lavender's In Bloom!

Lavender flavor is available in a few beverages for a limited time: the Sweet Foam Honey Lavender Cold Brew, White Lavender Matcha Latte, and Iced Honey Lavender Latte. These beverages feature a soothing blend of floral and herbal notes.

Melon Berry Biggby Blast

This blast of flavor features fruity notes of raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon.

Returning again will be the Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with Honey, and the sweet, zesty Lemon Muffin is available on the food side of Biggby's menu. Pair either item with one of the lavender drinks!

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample a few products in the lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

