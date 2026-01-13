B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in January

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Twix toppings are here!

New this month, all salted caramel drinks will come topped with a crumble of Twix candy, bringing out that caramel and chocolate combination in a crunchy cookie flavor for beverages.

This includes the Salted Caramel Latte and Salted Mocha Caramel Latte, as well as the Sweet Foam Salted Caramel Cold Brew and Sweet Foam Salted Mocha Caramel Cold Brew.

There are also Salted Cocoa Carmella and Twix Fix Creme Freezes available!

Hot chocolate season is still going strong!

Hot chocolate beverages are still available for the season, including Mint Hot Chocolate and White Hot Chocolate. Those Twix toppings don't stop at coffee, though! The Salted Cocoa Carmella Hot Chocolate comes with the Twix topping, or customers can order a Cocoa Carmella Hot Chocolate.

Feel Good Flavors

From now through January 28, those interested in looking for a more health conscious option can try these drinks for 250 or fewer calories:



Americano/Red Eye

Golden Honey Latte

Plain Latte

Nutty Buddy with Sugar-Free Syrup

Vanilla Bean with Sugar-Free Syrup

Purple Haze with Sugar-Free Syrup

Chai Tea Latte

Citrus Mint Soother

Premium Tea Latte

The Biscuits with Honey are still on the menu for January, including the Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with Honey and Egg & Cheese Biscuit with Honey. Customers can also get double points on any specialty drink on Tuesday thanks to Biggby's Twice as Nice Tuesdays!

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

