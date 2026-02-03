B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in February

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at BIGGBY COFFEE!

Red Velvet is back!

A fan-favorite is back for the season! Biggby's Red Velvet Latte brings chocolate and vanilla together topped with red velvet drizzle and mini chocolate chips. It is available hot, iced, frozen, and a sweet foam cold brew.

Sweetheart Biggby Blast

The limited-edition Biggby Blast blends strawberry and dragon fruit into a perfectly pink concoction! Fruity and refreshing, this drink can be made without caffeine upon request.

Berry Chocolatey Creme Freeze

Featuring white chocolate, mocha, strawberries, and chocolate chips, this beverage is a chocolate-covered strawberry in drink form!

Chocolate Cake Pops

You can't spell "Valentine's Day" without chocolate! These cake pops have both chocolate cake on the inside with a crunchy chocolate coating on the outside.

Biggby's Valentine's lineup runs through February 25.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

