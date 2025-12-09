B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in December!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Peppermint Stick Mocha

Serving up a cup of holiday cheer, the Peppermint Stick Mocha is back! Featuring decadent mocha, cool peppermint, and a sprinkle of crushed peppermint candy in every festive sip! Try it hot, iced, frozen, or as a Sweet Foam Cold Brew.

Snow Mint Mocha

White Chocolate and Cool Mint come together for the season! Available hot, iced, frozen, or as a Sweet Foam Cold Brew.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Latte

Introducing the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Latte, with notes of vanilla and buttery cookie flavors topped with whip cream and blue festive sprinkles. This drink is available hot, iced, frozen, or as a Sweet Foam Cold Brew.

Frostbite Biggby Blast Energy Drink

The Frostbite Biggby Blast is an icy sparkling mix of blue raspberry and vanilla with a boost of Zip! for extra energy. It is topped off with sweet foam and sprinkles.

Every Biggby Blast energy drink comes with Zip! Energy, containing 100mg of caffeine. These drinks can also be made without caffeine upon request.

Frosted Sugar Cookie

Soft and buttery with a festive finish, the Frosted Sugar Cookie will brighten the season!

Double chocolate Mini Muffins

Chocolate lovers, meet your match! These mini muffins are loaded with chocolate and topped with sugar.

Also through the end of the year, BIGGBY is celebrating with their $5 Festive Fridays! Customers can enjoy any 20 oz. drink for $5 on Fridays through December 31.

Additionally, BIGGBY is bringing back their 12 Days of Christmas, beginning Saturday, December 13 and running through Wednesday, December 24. Each day, BIGGBY will feature different limited-time offers or secret menu items with a discount! More information can be found on your local store's social media.

