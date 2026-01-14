Author Tony Rubleski's new release encourages readers to "Don't Quit, Do It"

Life is never easy, and while the temptation to quit during hardship seems like an easy way out, the benefits of sticking through it can lead to prosperity in the long run.

Author and Western Michigan University alum Tony Rubleski's tenth book in the Mind Capture book series, Don't Quit - Do It , features 50 lessons he learned over his 30-plus years of experience in business and entrepreneurial strategy. From addiction, divorce, bankruptcy, and more, many of these lessons stem from losses in addition to wins.

Tony shares stories of setbacks, setups, and mistakes, but more importantly, how failure, persistence, and a positive mindset can keep readers going no matter their circumstances.

Don't Quit - Do It retails for $24.99 and can be ordered online.

Tony returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the book with Michelle. You can keep up with his current and future releases on Instagram.

