Author Marissa Malson releases new book, "The Consultants"

Author Marissa Malson has released her second book in the Average Jane PI Mystery series, The Consultants .

Following her previous publication The Not So Average Life of Average Jane through Marissa's publishing company Just a Good Book Publishing, The Consultants is a direct sequel to the first book, this time leading Jane to solving a cold case and crime connection with her grandmother Lois.

The book is available in both paperback and hardcover formats and can be found in local West Michigan bookstores as well as online retailers. In celebration of the release, Marissa will make appearances at this year's ArtPrize Maker's Markets on September 19 and 26 as well as October 3 at Rosa Parks Circle.

Before the markets, she will also be promoting the book at the Ada Fall Women's Night Out, taking place at Pursuit Paper & Gift from 6 to 9 P.M. on Thursday, September 10.

Marissa and her sister and cover designer Nicolle Malson returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the release!

Visit justagoodbook.com for more information and to get your copy.

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