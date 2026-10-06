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Author DJ Wemple pens sports story to combat bullying

"Fantasy Hockey Trade" is described as "Freaky Friday" meets "The Mighty Ducks."
Author DJ Wemple pens sports story to combat bullying
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What if your fantasy hockey league got a little too real? In "Fantasy Hockey Trade," young friends switch places with NHL players and learn that pro life isn't all fun and games. It's a story with heart and humor, and a message about how we treat each other.

Author D.J. Wemple, a Grand Rapids native, grew up playing and coaching hockey. The idea came from his youngest son's hockey days. While working in youth hockey in Florida, Wemple saw a lot of bullying and wanted to put a creative spin on raising awareness. He says children are our most precious resource, and that sports are a great platform for teaching teamwork and societal skills.

The book is considered middle-grade fiction for ages 8 to 12, and as far as 15. Wemple says he's hearing from families who read it together. Readers can meet Wemple at a book signing on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Barnes & Noble at Woodland Mall.

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