Author and Paranormal Investigator Julie Rathsack Returning to Grand Rapids Comic Con

Paranormal researcher, historian, and author Julie Rathsack continues to bridge the gap between historical fact and spooky folklore. With two new books out since her last Morning Mix appearance, ongoing field investigations across Michigan, and an upcoming appearance at Grand Rapids Comic Con, Rathsack continues to bring fresh insights and archival evidence to supernatural enthusiasts and curious minds.

Rathsack will be featured on Author’s Row at Grand Rapids Comic Con from November 13–15. Visitors can meet her at her booth throughout the weekend and attend two panel discussions, where she will share behind-the-scenes approaches in her work, as well as dive deeper in her investigation cases.

During her Comic Con visit, walking ghost tours on Friday and Saturday will be led by Rathsack across downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets for the ghost tours are available at her booth.

To keep up with Rathsack's work, visit liftedveilparanormal.com.

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