ArtPrize 2025 Set to Transform Grand Rapids Into a Citywide Gallery

Grand Rapids is once again preparing to become a living gallery as ArtPrize returns from September 18 through October 4. The international art competition and festival will bring more than 1,100 artists to 150+ venues across the city and remains one of the largest art festivals in the world.

One of the most anticipated highlights of 2025 is Arborialis: An ArtPrize Experience, a three-story luminarium created by the UK’s Architects of Air. Inspired by natural forms, the 9,000-square-foot structure will fill a downtown space with winding paths, domes, and a wash of colored light. It is one of the few exhibits requiring tickets. Details are available at ArtPrize Events.

Another new addition is the debut of the “Olympism Art Genre” exhibition at the Downtown Market, featuring LA Rising, a collaborative work by artist Roald Bradstock that invites visitors to contribute. These innovations come alongside the traditional mix of public voting and juried awards, with more than half a million dollars in grants and prizes set to be distributed this year. For artist listings, maps, and voting details, visit the ArtPrize 2025 Guide.

