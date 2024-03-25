Artful Futures; a fundraiser for The 12th House and investment in local artists

The 12th House is a place in Grand Rapids where everyone is welcome and accepted, as well as a place filled with locally made art and jewelry. They're hosting a special event, Artful Futures, combining these two attributes to celebrate creativity and community.

"Artful Futures: Investing in The 12th House," is a fundraiser supporting their vision for diverse, inclusive spaces for local artisans and community members.

The 12th House opened in June 2021 in the Heartside District, however as they celebrate their third anniversary they're continuing to navigate the challenges of sustaining a brick-and-mortar presence, compensating artists, collaborating with community partners, and adapting to the evolving needs of their patrons.

In light of these economic challenges, The 12th House is reaching out for support to ensure the artistic community has a place to flourish in Grand Rapids through events like Artful Futures.

Artful Futures: Investing in The 12th House will feature a drag show, tarot card readings, henna body art, local food, and sponsorship opportunities, including a raffle featuring goods and services from neighboring local businesses.

Artful Futures will take place on April 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Midwest Movement Collective, located at 1140 Monroe Ave NW #2103.

Learn more about this event and the 12th House at the12thhousegr.com.