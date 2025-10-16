Anthony Grupido brings mental health at the forefront through magic

Michigan-based magician Anthony Grupido has been locally loved and nationally known for his keynote speeches on mental health and suicide prevention. He combines his talent for magic, heart for others, and healing by holding presentations in a comfortable, accessible way through magic tricks.

Anthony's skills and presentations have brought him around the world, including schools, children's hospitals, and military bases. He has also opened up for past America's Got Talent winners, The Impractical Jokers, and Jim Gaffigan.

Peppering audience engagement through conversation and magic, Anthony emphasizes that while entertainment and laughter are important, mental health - including conversations, resources, and de-stigmatization are also just as important.

Anthony visited the Morning Mix to share more, and even perform a fun magic trick for Todd and Michelle!

Visit themagicofhope.com for more information.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

