Anna's House opening new location in Grand Ledge

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Anna's House has been a breakfast staple across West Michigan for over 20 years. Touting inclusivity and dietary accommodations, the chain features gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan menu items, and is working towards becoming fully seed-oil free and allergen-friendly.

An inclusive menu is also expected for the fall, featuring pumpkin pancakes and apple crisp crepes, both gluten-free.

The chain has now expanded to 12 locations across Michigan, and a thirteenth location is set to open in Grand Ledge in late-October.

Christina Post, Senior General Manager and Culinary Development Team from Anna's House, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the expansion as well as the seasonal menu items.

Visit annashouseus.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok