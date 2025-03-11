American Culinary Federation Awards: The Best in Local Food, Drink, and Service

The American Culinary Federation is all about bringing people together in the food industry to make a difference with education, certification, and diversity, to support chefs across North America. There's a big celebration coming up recognizing those making an impact around West Michigan's food and beverage scene at the American Culinary Federation Awards.

Of course, the ACF Awards will serve food and that includes some fare from last year's defending Chef of the Year Award winner Chef Phong Nguyen from K-Pocha. Chef Nguyen and ACF Chair Shawn Kohlhaas joined us with some tasty dishes!

Join the ACF and its board for a special evening at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education, recognizing the individuals and partners who have cultivated a meaningful difference within West Michigan's thriving food and beverage marketplace.

The annual Awards Banquet will take place on Tuesday, March 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for members, and $85 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased here.