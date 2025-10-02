American Cancer Society's "Men Wear Pink" campaign brings breast cancer awareness to community

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Breast Cancer Awareness is associated with the color pink. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society is furthering research, advocacy, and starting conversations with their nation-wide Men Wear Pink Campaign, ensuring that the fight in finding a cure for breast cancer is not fought alone.

In West Michigan, campaign ambassadors are wearing pink throughout the month of October while raising money towards breast cancer research and patient support. Community members can show their support by becoming an ambassador themselves or donating online.

Ambassador Jon Nebbeling and ACS senior development manager Kaela Chambers visited the Morning Mix to talk about the campaign.

