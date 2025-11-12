American Cancer Society "Road to Recovery" program provides rideshare assistance

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Going through a cancer journey has many other factors to navigate outside of treatment options and financial planning. For some patients, mobility and traveling to appointments can be a difficult obstacle whether the patient is unable to drive, or a caregiver has a scheduling conflict.

The American Cancer Society (ACS)'s "Road to Recovery" program is similar to a rideshare service, but for cancer patients. Patients can request a ride to their cancer-related appointments free of charge, where the rides are provided by volunteer drivers.

Volunteers are always needed at the local level, and volunteers can begin the sign-up process online. A 60-minute self-paced training course and background check are required.

Ride scheduling is coordinated online, and drivers are able to volunteer as much time as they are able to in their own schedule. The ACS does not pay for the driver's gas.

Ginger Feldman with the ACS in Grand Rapids sat down with Michelle to share more.

Call (800) 227-2345 to schedule a ride, or visit cancer.org for more information.

