Amaze and Amuse returns with three new shows for 2026

Amaze and Amuse is a Wealthy Theatre staple, providing energy, entertainment, and magic for audiences looking to enjoy a night out. Lead by West Michigan magician, Trino, new tricks and guest magicians are featured as part of the evening's events.

The shows are back in 2026 for adults ages 18 and up, with the first show of the year scheduled for Saturday, January 17. Performance times are at 6 P.M. and 8 P.M. and will feature sleight of hand magician Tyler Grey and comedy magician "Just Joe" Chasney. Future shows are scheduled for Saturday, February 21 and Saturday, March 21.

General admission tickets are $33 and can be purchased online. A general admission ticket option with a special gift included is also available for $44.

Trino returned to the Mix to discuss the show and perform a trick!

Visit trinomagic.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok