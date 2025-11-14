Amaze and Amuse returns to Wealthy Theatre this weekend

West Michigan magician Trino continues his popular "Amaze and Amuse" shows at the Wealthy Theatre this season, with this month's show taking the stage Saturday, November 15 featuring comedy magician Matt Stanley.

There will be two different performances at two different times: either 6 P.M. or 8 P.M., with doors opening at 5:30 P.M. or 7:30 P.M.

Tickets are $33 , and guests who arrive early will be able to have a special pre-show close-up with magician Tyler Grey.

Amaze and Amuse shows are recommended for ages 13 and up, but a special family-friendly show will be held on December 19.

Trino returned to the Mix to discuss the show and perform a Thanksgiving-themed magic trick!

Visit trinomagic.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

