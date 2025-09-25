Amaze and Amuse returns for sixth season at Wealthy Theatre

Magician and West Michigan native Trino has been performing magic in the area and beyond, including television appearances such as Masters of Illusion. He brings over 15 years of experience and continues to provide entertainment in West Michigan with his "Amaze and Amuse" shows at the Wealthy Theatre.

Amaze and Amuse is returning for a sixth season and three Saturdays will be featured this fall: September 27, October 10, and November 15. September's show will feature comedy magician Parker William, while October's show features sleight of hand magician Tyler Grey.

Each Amaze and Amuse show features two performances at two different times - either 6 P.M. or 8 P.M., with doors opening at 5:30 or 7:30 P.M. The shows are recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets are $33 with VIP tickets priced at $44. VIP tickets include a seat within the first two rows and a gift.

Trino returned to the Mix to discuss the shows' growth and perform a magic trick for Todd and Michelle!

Visit trinomagic.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

