Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness heals neuropathy and long COVID

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Do you want to enjoy your life the way you always have—then realize your body won’t let you? Are peripheral neuropathy symptoms like numbness, tingling, burning, and balance issues making walking uncomfortable or unsafe? Has long COVID left you dealing with fatigue and lingering limitations that make everyday life feel harder than it should? Are you feeling discouraged—maybe even sad or depressed—because you can’t move, work, or enjoy time with the people you love the way you used to? Have you started to wonder if nothing will ever change?

Meet Leslie—a shining example of what healing can look like. Leslie came to Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness after peripheral neuropathy and long COVID had taken more and more from her life. Walking and moving were painful, stairs felt nearly impossible, and numbness in her hands and feet made even simple tasks difficult. Neuropathy even forced Leslie to leave a job she loved as a dental assistant when she couldn’t safely hold her tools anymore. Leslie is not someone who sits still—she loves being active, laughing, and being “herself”—but her symptoms began stealing her identity and her confidence. After trying medications and being sent home with exercises she couldn’t even do, she felt like she was running out of options.

Today, Leslie is experiencing major improvement. She’s noticing sensation returning in her hands and feet, which has helped her get back to everyday tasks and feel more confident moving through her day. She’s doing things around the house again that once felt out of reach, and she’s enjoying time with her family—especially her grandkids—being present, moving, and participating in life instead of watching from the sidelines. Even after trying so many things that didn’t help, Leslie is finally seeing real progress and renewed hope.

Leslie’s recovery journey is just one of many success stories from Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness, where patients suffering from chronic conditions like neuropathy, arthritis, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, shingles, and post-herpetic neuralgia find not just relief, but true healing. The clinic combines the ancient practice of acupuncture with modern medical therapies, addressing both root causes and symptoms—and this integrative medicine approach is what sets the clinic apart from other acupuncturists.

Dr. Tasha Saladin, founder of Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness, has made it her mission to help patients like Leslie reclaim their lives. With extensive training in acupuncture and Chinese medicine, plus a strong commitment to ongoing education, Dr. Tasha has the expertise to treat complex chronic conditions that many other practitioners struggle to address.

Patients who come to Dr. Tasha often feel desperate after trying countless options with little to no relief. With her compassionate approach and personalized care plans, she helps people break free from the cycle of neuropathy flare-ups, ongoing pain, fatigue, and limitations. Whether it’s improving mobility, restoring balance, or simply getting back to everyday life, healing is possible—and Leslie is living proof.

Dr. Tasha Saladin’s mission is personal. An Army combat veteran, she found acupuncture and Chinese medicine after four years of military service, including a traumatic combat deployment to Afghanistan—during a time when she felt hopeless herself. The healing she experienced through integrative medicine changed her life and inspired her to become an acupuncturist. Today, she’s on a mission to help others who feel out of options find renewed hope and realize that healing may still be within reach.

At Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness, the goal is more than managing symptoms—it’s long-term recovery, restoration, and renewed hope. With customized care, Dr. Tasha and her team help patients living with peripheral neuropathy and long-lasting symptoms like long COVID see a future that feels possible again.

If you, like Leslie, have been struggling with peripheral neuropathy, long COVID, or chronic pain, don’t assume this is your forever. Healing may truly be within reach, even if you’ve felt stuck for a long time. Your best years should be filled with joy and activity, not pain and limitations. Take the first step toward reclaiming your life with Allendale Acupuncture & Wellness—your journey to healing can begin today.

Call today for a complimentary consultation at 616-604-0219, or visit www.allacu.com for more information and more success stories like Leslie’s.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok