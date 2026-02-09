Allendale Acupuncture heals chronic conditions including neuropathy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness gives patients life back after Neuropathy and Chronic pain Chronic pain and neuropathy can make everyday life feel overwhelming—especially when chronic inflammation from conditions like celiac disease begins to affect mobility, strength, and independence. For Fred, even routine tasks became exhausting challenges, and the future felt increasingly uncertain.

Before coming to Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness, Fred was struggling with neuropathy caused by celiac disease. Walking from the parking lot into a store was difficult and painful. Standing in line for even a short period of time felt unbearable. Grocery shopping—something most people take for granted—required immense effort and planning.

As his condition progressed, the neuropathy spread beyond his feet into his hands. Simple tasks like picking up items, holding objects, or using his hands for everyday activities became frustrating and difficult. Along with the physical limitations came stress and anxiety. Fred had been told repeatedly that nothing could be done to help his chronic inflammation or neuropathy, leaving him feeling discouraged and hopeless.

That outlook changed when Fred began care at Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness. Through a personalized, holistic treatment approach, he started to notice steady and meaningful improvements. Today, Fred reports being approximately 90% improved. He is no longer stressed about going out, standing in line, or navigating crowded places. Walking feels manageable again, and he can comfortably attend events—like waiting in line to get into a concert—without fear or anxiety.

If you have been struggling with chronic pain or neuropathy, know that healing is within reach. Your journey to healing begins today by calling 616-604-0219 for a complimentary consultation, or visit Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness' website for more information.

