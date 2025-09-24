AllArtWorks and RC Caylan Atelier to host One Night Only art event

AllArtWorks assist artists at all career levels with development, community connection, and business skills. They also provide artists opportunities to connect their work into homes through a juried platform representing artists worldwide, with a limited amount of submissions curated in a bi-weekly online show. All artwork featured is available for purchase, which includes framing and shipping costs.

The organization is partnering with haute couture designer RC Caylan, who is featuring his Spring/Summer 2026 collection "ReImagine" for one night only. This special event is to kick off Art Month America, which is a new fine arts experience during ArtPrize.

The one night only event will feature more than just fashion - Grand Rapids Ballet and Opera Grand Rapids will also be present at the event, making this a night of celebrating all things fine art.

The event will be Saturday, October 4 inside DeVos Place's Steelcase Ballroom. A VIP reception and cash bar begins at 7:30 P.M., with doors opening at 8 P.M. The runway show kicks off at 9 P.M.

Tickets are available to purchase on Eventbrite, with general admission being $89 and VIP tickets costing $229.

John Fenton, Executive Director of AllArtWorks Foundation, visited the Morning Mix with RC to discuss the event and Art Month America.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok