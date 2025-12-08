Alastair Watt brings "Small Town City Boy Comedy Tour" to Wealthy Theatre

Comedian Alastair Watt brings storytelling elements that combine his own childhood, grief, and parenthood into the "Small Town City Boy" comedy tour, which is making its final stop at Grand Rapids' Wealthy Theatre this month.

This one-night-only comedy takeover will also feature Brittany Devon and Darius Walker, and will be held Friday, December 19 at 8 P.M. The show will be recorded, but used to submit to streaming services in hopes of featuring Alistair on a future special. As he says, "Netflix in five!".

General admission tickets are $20 and still available. Gold and Platinum tickets are also available for $30 and $40.

Alistair sat down with Todd to share more. You can keep up with his projects on his Instagram.

