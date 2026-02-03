Al-Van Humane Society's Fur Ball fundraiser returning for 2026

Al-Van Humane Society provides emergency food and shelter for homeless pets in Allegan and Van Buren Counties. They have been a no-kill shelter since 2012 and provide spay and neuter services, as well as education opportunities and community events to continue supporting the animals that enter their doors.

The shelter's largest fundraiser event, the Fur Ball, occurs every other year. This year's Fur Ball will be held February 21 at the Black River Barn, located at 07737 73rd St in South Haven. The event's theme is "Breakfast at Tiffany's", with glamour, elegance, and fine evening wear encouraged among guests. The event will feature dueling pianos by Cool 2 Duel, dinner, a cash bar, live and silent auctions, and dancing.

The Fur Ball begins at 6 P.M. and general admission tickets are $150 per person, with VIP and sponsorship options available as well.

Al-Van Human Society's Executive Director Sarah Vochaska and Marketing and Development Coordinator Jordan Freeburn visited the Morning Mix (with special guest, Girlfriend!) to discuss the event's growth over the years and what attendees can look forward to!

