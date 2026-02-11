Afterglohe brings storytelling to life with photographs and candlelight

"Your story, sculpted in light" is the heart of Holland-based Afterglohe. Founded by the husband and wife team of Danny and Maria Larsen in November 2025, Afterglohe as a name combines the Larsen family story with European and Lake Michigan connections.

Afterglohe provides back-lit illuminated photographs created in a three-dimensional canvas that are custom-tailored to each customer's order. Customers can choose whichever photographs and whichever canvas style they'd like to use for their story. Three canvas styles are available for customers to select. There are also different bases and accessories available to complete the desired look. They also offer LED lights in addition to candles, wax, and wicks.

Afterglohe products also have a quick turnaround time for orders and as of right now, only ship within the United States.

Danny and Maria visited the Mix to share more about the business and how you can place your order today!

Visit afterglohe.com for more information and to begin designing!

