Traveling can simultaneously be rewarding and stressful, especially when a guest you do not anticipate to attend ends up joining you anyway.

That is the premise of the first novel published by Michigan author Mary D. Martinez, Adventure Abroad with the McComas Siblings. Aimed for readers between the ages of 9 to 14, The book follows siblings Mary and Michael McComas as they travel across the Atlantic to Paris. When Mary receives the opportunity to study in the city for a summer, Michael tags along for the adventure.

The book encompasses a publishing and illustration staff around the world, and Mary has brought the book across school tours, integrating life lessons from the book into lessons in the classroom.

The book retails for $14.99 and is available for purchase online including Amazon.

Mary sat down with Michelle to share more.

