Adoptable Animal: Pistachio

Adoptable Pet: Pistachio

Pistachio is a two-month-old puppy that is one of eight littermates named after nuts! Don't let the sleepyhead fool you - he still has puppy energy and love to give! He's very much a cuddler and would be perfect in a family home.

Obedience Classes

HSWM offer obedience classes year-round, and the next set of classes begin January 5. These classes are for you and your dog's needs, including basic cues, socialization, house training, chewing, and other behavioral concerns.

Using a respect-based training approach, if you also adopted your dog from HSWM, classes are offered at a discounted rate! Sign up now online.

Team Volunteer Opportunities

HSWM offers group volunteer opportunities for a small group of up to ten people to help at the shelter! Whether it be friends or colleagues, activities include helping make enrichment animals for animals or sorting donation.

You can learn more at the Humane Society's website and reserve a spot this winter!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

