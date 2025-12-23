Adoptable Animal: Breslin

Adoptable Pet: Breslin

Breslin is a sweet, mixed-breed puppy who has lots of energy and love to give! Her heterochromia is another striking characteristic. She loves cuddles and pets, and would be a great addition to any home.

Obedience Classes

HSWM offer obedience classes year-round, and the next set of classes begin January 5. These classes are for you and your dog's needs, including basic cues, socialization, house training, chewing, and other behavioral concerns.

Using a respect-based training approach, if you also adopted your dog from HSWM, classes are offered at a discounted rate! Sign up now online.

Food Safety during the Holidays

The holidays bring us some of our favorite foods, and while humans may enjoy them, some can be detrimental to our pets. Here are common food items to avoid giving your pets:



Bones: Bones can easily splinter and cause serious health problems.

Chives, Garlic, Onions: All members of the allium family. These contain compounds that can damage red blood cells in animals.

Chocolate: Chocolate is a big part of the holidays and is toxic to dogs and cats. It is safest to keep chocolate off-limits for pets.

Grapes and raisins: These are toxic to our pets and can cause serious kidney problems.

Milk: Many dogs and cats can have difficulty digesting lactose and small amounts can cause gastrointestinal problems.

Xylitol: Xylitol is an artificial sweetener found in many foods and drinks and is toxic to dogs and cats.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok