Adaptive cycling events coming to West Michigan this month

Spokes Fighting Strokes is a nation-wide non-profit organization that promotes hope, freedom, recovery, and advocacy through riding recumbent and adaptive trikes in wake of people with balance and mobility issues, such as stroke survivors, Parkinson's patients, those suffering from MS, and more.

Founded by Dan Zimmerman, a stroke survivor himself, Dan has made several visits to West Michigan in hopes of forming a chapter of Spokes Fighting Strokes in the region, offering survivors and caregivers a new lease on life by hosting adaptive cycling events throughout the area.

A new group, the West Michigan Spokes Adaptive Cycling Community, works in partnership with Spokes Fighting Strokes to ensure that survivors and caregivers are able to stay mobile throughout their recovery journey. The two are partnering together for several event clinics this month.

August will feature three adaptive cycling clinics to participate in: August 14 at Millennium Park in Walker, August 16 at Connor's Bayou Park in Grand Haven, and August 21 at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland. The day-long events are free to attend and open to all riders of all experience levels.

On August 14 and 16, the day-long events begin with a bike ride at 9 A.M. The event will then begin at 10 A.M. on both days and end at 5 P.M. On August 21, the event will run from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Dan will also be present at these events, sharing his story at 1 P.M. and 3 P.M. on August 14 and 16, then 5 P.M. and 8 P.M. on August 21.

In addition to these clinics, the West Michigan Spokes Adaptive Cycling Community will host rides throughout the season with another riding group, Michigan Recumbent Trikes.

Phyllis Boone, board chair of the West Michigan Spokes Adaptive Cycling Community and Dan himself visited the Morning Mix to discuss the new chapter and ways the community can get involved in the events.

Visit spokesfightingstrokes.org for more information on the parent organization. You can also contact westmichiganspokes@gmail.com at the local level and connect with West Michigan Spokes on Facebook.

