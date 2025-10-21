ABA Pumpkin Prowl returning to Ada Village

One of West Michigan's largest Halloween events is set to return to Ada, bringing more fun, food, and plenty of trick-or-treating to go around.

The Ada Business Association (ABA) Pumpkin Prowl will be held Friday, October 25 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Ada Village. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages, with over 100 businesses set to participate this year.

The Pumpkin Prowl brings everything to expect at a Halloween event: themed walkways, a Meet and Greet with West Michigan Whitecaps mascot Crash, live music, performances from dancers and aerialists, a pumpkin decorating contest, many food and beverage options, and more.

Trick-or-treating will take place across businesses along River Street, which will be closed off to traffic. Additionally, a costume contest will take place, featuring four categories for contestants to win prizes.

There is a lot to discover at this beloved event! Executive Director Kim Rantala visited the Morning Mix to share more about what guests can expect.

Visit adabusinessassociation.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook for event updates.

