A Path Forward: iCI Nation to celebrate unity at annual fundraising gala

In a world that feels more divisive than ever, iCI Nation aims to build unity and trust at the local level, where law enforcement, clergy, and city officials can connect with community to protect and serve together.

Each year, the organization celebrates that shared vision of unity at the Protect and Serve Gala. This fundraising event, featuring CWD Real Estate Investment as the Gala's largest sponsor, recognizes local protectors and support iCI Nation's mission with a dinner, live entertainment, and silent auction. This year's Protect and Serve Gala will be held October 22 at Venue 3Two in Kentwood. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and the dinner is served at 6:15 P.M.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom will serve as the keynote speaker, while Frank Briones will receive the Civilian Protector Award and Jack Trom will receive the Officer Protector Award.

Tickets are $80 per person and benefit iCI Nation's continued efforts.

iCI Nation founder and executive director Jennifer Franson joined GRPD Detective Javon Sanders on the Morning Mix sofa to discuss the organization's growth.

Visit icination.org for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

